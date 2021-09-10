The Neighbors Announce Their Inaugural Board Of Directors

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the members of their inaugural Board of Directors - Jillian Carucci as Chair, Naina Sethi as Vice-Chair and Jill Karole as Treasurer.

Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva will represent the leadership of the company as Secretary of the Board for the 2021-2022 season, with James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain as non-voting participants. "These incredible folks hail from the worlds of theatre, film and finance, greatly expanding our Board's expertise," noted Clements. "We are thrilled to welcome this group of bold and innovative women to our team," added Da Silva. "We know these Board members will expand the reach, impact and scope of the Neighborhood," stated Hood Adrain.

Jillian Carucci (she/her) is a director, educator and Associate Artistic Director at TheaterWorksUSA where she oversees artistic and education programs in addition to casting various TYA musical productions, workshops, and readings each season. She is thrilled to join the inaugural Board of What Will the Neighbors Say? as Board Chair, after previously working with the company as a director ("Sources of Light Other Than the Sun" by Hood Adrain). Carucci has worked Off-Broadway and regionally at theaters such as: McCarter Theatre Center, Hangar Theatre, Atlantic Acting School, Keen Company and Mile Square Theatre. BFA Musical Theatre faculty at CAP21/Molloy College. Proud member of the Drama League's Directors Council, recipient of a 2017 Drama League Director's Project fellowship, and member of the Forestburgh Playhouse's In the Works-In the Woods Artistic Advisory Committee.

Naina Sethi (she/her) is joining the team as Vice President of the Board of Directors. Sethi is currently on the LIINK-Onyx Team at JP Morgan, leading the onboarding of global financial institutions to the first blockchain network of its kind. Previously, she led the research, development and sales of a portfolio of AI/NLP use cases for Banks (AML) and enterprise blockchain firms. Sethi began her career at Citigroup in the Treasury & Trade Services Division, covering a broad range of sophisticated payment solutions for corporate clients and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from New York University. With her "home" across 7 cities, she is usually traveling to visit a friend, trying out a new type of work-out class, or is with her family in Dubai. When she's in New York, you'll find her hanging out with her foster dog.

Jill Karole (she/they) is a NYC-based film producer and media marketing specialist. She is currently an acquisitions and growth manager at Open Road Media as well as a film impact producer. With a unique background in business, data and the arts, Karole has worked with filmmakers, artists and media makers to bring social justice oriented work to audiences, increasing the reach and impact of important issues, such as her documentary "Brooklyn Inshallah." She also has worked with New York City youth to promote media literacy through the New School. Karole is joining the Board of Directors as Treasurer.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

