The Love Show NYC To Present BEDTIME STORIES: A DREAMY EXPERIENCE At The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

The Love Show NYC will present Bedtime Stories: A Dreamy Experience at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater this September. Performances will be held September 18, 19, 25, and 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Inspired by fairy tales, folklore, fables, and sultry summer nights, Bedtime Stories invites audiences to step into an enchanted forest where dancers emerge from the shadows and living storybooks unfold. With its mix of whimsy, beauty, and sensuality, the immersive experience celebrates the magic of nights filled with wonder, mystery, and romance.

This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box, a secret speakeasy tucked away in Manhattan’s Theater District. The venue blends Rococo opulence, Victorian boudoir charm, 1970s disco flair, and Grimm-inspired fantasy into one unforgettable setting. The precise location of the entrance will be revealed only to ticket holders.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $50 and include two complimentary refreshments. Performances are 21+ only. Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Bedtime Stories: A Dreamy Experience runs September 18, 19, 25 & 27 at 8:00 p.m. at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing, 625 8th Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10109). Exact location details and entrance instructions are emailed upon ticket purchase.