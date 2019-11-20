The Love Show Announces The Cast For BROOKLYN BEERLESQUE Holiday Edition

The Love show is delighted to announce our guest stars for the very special December 9th "Holiday Cheers" edition of "Brooklyn Beerlesque"!

The burlesque will be provided by ecdysiast legends Pearls Daily, Tansy "The Elizabeth Taylor of Burlesque", and the dark delight of burlesque, Apathy Angel! Our resident Roller Kitten, CJ Johnson, will keep the crowd pumped and our MC, Rabbi Schlomo Claus (a.k.a. David F. Slone, Esq.), on track! Plus, The Great Dubini will pay homage to the most famous Jewish Magician of all time!

The world's only curated beer and burlesque pairing, The Love Show's "Brooklyn Beerlesque", takes over Brooklyn Brewery on the second Monday of every month!

A night of rowdy fun, "Brooklyn Beerlesque" serves up a flight of Brooklyn Brewery's world renowned craft brews, each paired with an intoxicating performance. Both the beer and the dance will run the gamut of styles from delicate and nuanced to brash and robust. Expect surprises, mischief, thrills, charm, delicious beer, interesting beer facts, and a thoroughly entertaining evening that satisfies all the senses!

Starring a cast of internationally renowned burlesque, dance, and variety performers! Guiding the audience through the experience will be master of ceremonies Rabbi Schlomo Claus (a.k.a. Cicerone certified beer server, David F. Slone, Esq.), assisted by our resident Roller Kitten, CJ Johnson. Along with the tasting flight, additional pours will be available for purchase.

This month, we celebrate the Holiday Season!

Special guests on December 9th: Pearls Daily, Tansy, Apathy Angel, and The Great Dubini!

Doors: 8:00PM

Show: 8:30PM

Price (includes tasting flight):

$30 advanced sale available at: brooklynbeerlesque.eventbrite.com

$35 at the door

For discounted tickets for groups of ten or more, contact: love@theloveshownyc.com

Location:Brooklyn Brewery79 North 11th Street(bet. Wythe & Berry)Brooklyn, NY 11249

www.brooklynbrewery.com

21+ only

Price of admission does not include gratuity. Please tip your servers!





