The Heights Players Present YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

The Heights Players will present the beloved American classic "You Can't Take It With You" by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, directed by Kerry Wolf. This timeless comedy about family, love, and embracing life's true joys will run March 7th - 16th at The Heights Players' theater in Brooklyn Heights.

Winner of the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "You Can't Take It With You" introduces audiences to the delightfully eccentric Sycamore family. When practical daughter Alice falls in love with her boss's son, Tony Kirby, the clash between her free-spirited relatives and his straight-laced, wealthy family creates a recipe for comedic disaster. The play's enduring message about prioritizing happiness over materialism remains as relevant today as when it first captivated audiences nearly 90 years ago.

In our fast-paced modern world, the Sycamore family reminds us all to pursue our passions and cherish our connections with others.

The production features Jim Mullins as Martin Vanderhof (Grandpa), Dawn Brekke as Penelope Sycamore, Steve Platt as Paul Sycamore, Isabella Fay as Alice, Graciela Blandon as Essie, Gregory Rushton as Ed, Gabrielle Ransom as Rheba, Gavin McDonough as Donald, David Moseder as Mr. De Pinna, Jack McCarthy as Tony Kirby, Gordon Rothman as Mr. Kirby, Heather Lynn as Mrs. Kirby, Alfiero Supan as Boris Kolenkhov, Marc A. Hermann as Henderson, Doris L Martir as Gay Wellington, Linda Vega as Grand Duchess Olga, Matt Matros as G Man 1 (The Man), Clay Schoolman as G Man 2 (Jim), and Isaac Echegoyen as G Man 3 (Mac). Understudies include Taite Pierson (Essie), Alexander Sheikh (Tony), Tyler Bogen (Ed), Theodosia Arcidiacono (Alice), Luisa Maria (Rheba), LaRena Iocco (Penelope Sycamore), and TyShawn Cotto (Donald).

The creative team is led by Kerry Wolf (Director), with Katie Crawford (Stage Manager and Co-Assistant Director), Sylvester Nunnery (Co-Assistant Director), Gary VanderPutten (Set Design), Noel MacDuffie (Lighting Design), LaRena Iocco (Costume Design), German Bosquez (Sound Design), Jan VanderPutten (Properties), Marialana Ardolino (Production Coordinator), and Joe Pacifico and Marc A. Hermann (Photography).

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM on March 7, 8, 14, and 15; Sundays at 2:00 PM on March 9 and 16; with an additional Saturday matinee on March 15 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are available online or at the box office ($20, $18 for seniors). For more information, visit www.heightsplayers.org or call (718) 237-2752.

Founded in 1956, The Heights Players is one of Brooklyn's oldest continuously operating community theaters, dedicated to presenting diverse, high-quality theatrical productions for the Brooklyn community and beyond.

