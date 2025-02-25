The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra to Present MENDELSSOHN, GIPPS & HINDSON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra will present Mendelssohn, Gipps & Hindson on Saturday March 15, 2025 at 7:30pm at St. Saviour High School, 588 6th St Brooklyn, NY 11215. Tickets are $25 General / $15 Students & Seniors.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra returns to Brooklyn's Saint Saviour High School, led by Music Director Dorothy Savitch. Join the Orchestra at 7:30 pm for performances of Mendelssohn's Symphony no. 3, colloquially known as "The Scottish," Ruth Gipps' Chanticleer Overture, and Matthew Hindson's House Music, a concerto for solo flute and orchestra featuring flutist Alice Jones.

The evening will open with the American premiere of Ruth Gipps' Chanticleer Overture, inspired by Rostand's play "Chantecler." Then, in his wild "House Music" for flute and orchestra, Australian composer Matthew Hindson brings the rhythms and harmonies of techno music into a virtuosic flute concerto. The amazing flutist Alice Jones will rock the house when she joins the Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra as soloist. Finally, many composers dedicate their music to famous places, but few have ever harnessed their inspiration by a place as profoundly as Felix Mendelssohn does in his Symphony #3, "The Scottish." Music Director Dorothy Savitch leads the BCCO in this masterpiece, which captures the majesty and magic of the Scottish Highlands and the tempestuous seas that surround.

