The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival To Celebrate 15th Anniversary with 55 New Films

The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival (June 1-13) will celebrate its landmark 15th anniversary with 55 new films by local and international filmmakers. Stars Beverly D'Angelo, Keith David, Kathryn Erbe, Eric Roberts, Jefferson White and more light up the screen at this year's AoBFF!

Highlights include:

The world premiere of 'Drink and Be Merry' opens the festival. Adam Volerich's first feature. set at a struggling New York dive bar in the days leading up to Christmas, 2019. Chet (Jefferson White, Yellowstone), a beleaguered bartender in a state of extended arrested development, must balance taking care of his misanthropic, aging regulars including Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live) and Delaney Williams (The Wire, Law and Order SVU), with his naive desires to muster some Christmas spirit.

The uproarious mockumentary 'Unfriendly Fire' is set In an alternate reality where America grapples with the consequences of a divisive war over escalating issues surrounding reproductive rights. The East Coast premiere of Richard Tucci's film stars Golden Globe nominee Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation, Coal Miners Daughter) Oscar nominee Eric Roberts (Star 80, Runaway Train) and comedy legend Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Girl 6).

'Locally Sourced' is a block of shorts from Brooklyn filmmakers about to break big. AoBFF and Sundance alum Carlos Cardona's autobiographical 'Born to Lose', about a Latino punk rocker struggling to fit in the Hamptons, Jeremiah Kipp's 'Don't Pick Up' about a shoplifter unexpectedly attracted to a bookstore clerk stars Kathryn Erbe (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Stir of Echoes) and Keith David (Platoon, Requiem for a Dream, Cloud Atlas).

AoBFF features thematic blocks of exciting new short films featuring everything from offbeat comedies and heartbreaking dramas, to thrilling horror and cutting-edge experimental films. Films are screened in person, with streaming encore screenings available to watch from anywhere in the US.

The award-winning Art of Brooklyn is the only film festival with events across the entire borough. 2025 venues include Stuart Cinema, 100 Sutton, Film Noir Cinema, and AbelCine and the Tom Kane Theater at Industry City. For 15 seasons AoBFF has showcased exciting emerging creators and established voices, created innovative programming, hosted world-class artist talkbacks, and screened for enthusiastic audiences across Brooklyn - and the world.

