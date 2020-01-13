TWAT The Night Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective

SHE LIVES! Beloved TWAT the Night : An All Female & Female-Identifying Improv Jam comes to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on January 24th, 2020 at 9:00 PM after a brief hiatus from its inception at the Annoyance Theatre New York. Join your hosts Heather Harrison and Marybess Pritchett for glamorous celebration of female and female-identifying comedians, featuring Annie Donley (Party Time, Party Time), Dara Katz (Comedy Central), Steph Cook (Kill All Comedy) and Devin Bockrath (Amazing Bagel) with performances from Special Guests Sofia Dobrushin (High Maintenance) and Fareeha Khan (Jimmy Kimmel Live!). Audience members are encouraged to sign up for the improv jam and stay for a Dance Party to follow!

Date: January 24, 2020

Location: Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Cantina Royal (58 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249)

Show: 9:00 PM

Cost: $5

Event Link: https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/twat-the-night-jan2020

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twat-the-night-tickets-88697421375

TWAT the Night is brought to you by women and a celebration of women, but ALL are welcome to attend.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You