THE CAITLYN JENNER SHOW Comes to The Brick, August 22

A new live comedy, The Caitlyn Jenner Show, is set to begin performances at The Brick on August 22 at 8pm-9pm.

America's most visible trans woman, Caitlyn Jenner, hosts a Jerry Springer-style talk show.

Caitlyn Jenner is an Olympic gold medalist, reality tv star, and former candidate for Governor of California.

The Caitlyn Jenner Show marks her first foray into the talk show format. She wishes to thank all the remarkable women in her life!