THE ATTIC Will Premiere at Brooklyn Art Haus

The Attic, a multi-disciplinary theatrical play created by performing artists Camilla Nigro, Sara Velasco, and Kevin Cheng, will make its world debut at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn NY) on Tuesday, Oct 7th at 7:30pm.

Featuring visually poetic puppetry and theatrical clowning, The Attic is a surreal, dreamlike tale about identity, memory, and the fragile possibility of starting over. When Nestor, an ambitious real estate agent, steps into a long-forgotten attic, something stirs. Objects seem to watch, time begins to bend, and reality unravels under the weight of what was left behind. In this suspended space Nestor is forced to confront truths he didn't know he carried.

The piece will feature Nigro, Velasco, and Cheng, with Juanita Santafe Sabogal as the assistant director. With a focus on intimate storytelling, the team aims to infuse new energy to New York City's performance landscape with their fresh artistic voices.

"Ultimately this play is about our ability to exist in two places simultaneously," said Cheng. "Whether it is a younger version of ourselves that lives inside us, or a memory that we carry with us, we are almost always in two places at the same time."

"This project propels us to step out of our comfort zone," added Nigro. "Drawing inspirations from our different cultural backgrounds , we are discovering a common language as creators on stage and as human beings."