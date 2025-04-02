TDA Prep Launches Full Time Training Program Offering Elite Dance Training To Chicago Area

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dance Artist Prep (TDA Prep) has announced the launch of its Full-Time Training Program in the Fall of 2025—the first program of its kind in the region. Audition registration is now open.

For the past five years, TDA Prep has been a guiding force for dancers across the country, helping them refine their artistry, build confidence, and take meaningful steps toward professional careers. The program has shaped aspiring dancers not just as technicians but as artists, leaders, and thinkers, and its graduates have gone on to attend top college dance programs and perform in some of the most respected companies in the world. While TDA Prep's virtual and weekend training programs will continue to serve dancers nationwide, this new full-time, in-person program marks an exciting new chapter—offering young dancers in the Chicago area an opportunity to train at the highest level without having to relocate. Housed at The Shed, TDA Prep's state-of-the-art training facility, the Full-Time Training Program provides an immersive experience designed to cultivate technical excellence, personal growth, and career preparedness.

Created for serious dancers ages 11-17, the Full-Time Training Program fosters an environment where talent is nurtured, mentorship is prioritized, and students are encouraged to push beyond their limits. With only 20 students admitted, dancers receive individualized coaching and direct mentorship in a setting that balances high expectations with deep artistic support. Classes run Monday through Thursday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, allowing students to commit fully to their training while maintaining academic flexibility.

The curriculum goes beyond traditional technique classes in ballet, contemporary, jazz, Horton, and Graham, incorporating one-on-one mentorship, performance opportunities, in-person training weekends, and individualized plans tailored to each dancer's goals. Each year begins and ends with formal assessments, helping students track their growth and refine their artistry.

For high school seniors, the program offers an unparalleled opportunity to combine their full-time training with TDA Prep's College Candidate Program. Through a structured and deeply personalized process, students receive college audition preparation, application guidance, career coaching, and individualized mentorship—ensuring they are fully prepared for the next step in their journey. This culminates in College Signing Day, a celebration of each dancer's achievements as they officially announce where they will continue their training at the collegiate level.

TDA Prep has built a reputation for excellence, with graduates attending some of the most prestigious dance programs in the world, including Juilliard, USC, The Royal Ballet School, Ailey/Fordham, SUNY Purchase, NYU, The Hartt School, Boston Conservatory, and the University of Arizona. Alumni have gone on to perform with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, National Ballet of Canada, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Ailey 2, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. In just three years, TDA Prep's College Candidate Program has generated over $1.5 million in scholarship offers for its high school seniors.

“At TDA Prep, we believe in the power of movement—not just as a craft, but as a vehicle for transformation,” says Preston Miller, Founder and Artistic Director. “Dancers who come through our doors leave not only stronger but more confident, more driven, and more prepared for the road ahead, he continues. “The launch of our Full-Time Training Program is a major step forward in our mission, giving young artists in Chicago access to the kind of mentorship and training that can define a future. We're not just shaping dancers—we're shaping thinkers, leaders, and creators.”

Audition registration for the Full-Time Training Program is now open. Following an open house on June 1, prospective students are invited to attend an in-person audition on June 22, July 13, or August 10. The Shed is located at 458 Randy Road, Carol Stream, Illinois, 060188.

To register: https://tdaprep.com/full-time-program-audition-registration-form/

Comments