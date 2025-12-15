Photos: Das Besties Shares First Look At DAS RAUSCHGIFT

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Das Besties have released new production images from their current show, Das Rauschgift, now running at Box of Moonlight in Brooklyn. The cast features Travis Amiel, Corimo Pori, Nina Lucia Rodriguez, and Arzu Salman.

The title Das Rauschgift comes from the German word meaning “dope,” “poison,” and “medicine.” The play examines apathy, addiction, and belonging through the story of Travis, Cosimo, and Arzu as they attempt to persuade their friend Nina to go out with them, despite her being content to abstain. As the group navigates the night, the play raises questions about inhibition, individuality, and the limits of pleasure.

Blending references to 1960s and 1970s variety shows, 2000s pop culture, and baroque aesthetics, the production draws influence from queer nightlife, ballet, post-modern dance, and collage. The ensemble-driven work moves between the mundane and the fantastical as its characters shift, fracture, and reconnect.

Photo Credit: Jose Miranda