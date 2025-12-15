The Love Show NYC Returns With GL’AMOUR! A FESTIVE FROLIC At The Hidden Jewel Box

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Love Show NYC will present a final run of GL’AMOUR! A FESTIVE FROLIC, returning for three special performances at The Hidden Jewel Box. The BroadwayWorld Award–nominated immersive production is up for Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience, with director, choreographer, and set designer Angela Harriell and lighting and sound designer Justin Henry also receiving multiple nominations.

Originally created in 2024 after The Love Show lost its rehearsal space, GL’AMOUR emerged through a collaboration with ChaShaMa, transforming a former Mrs. Fields Cookies location inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal into a pop-up theater now known as The Hidden Jewel Box. Set on Christmas Eve at Madame Field’s Patisserie, the immersive performance blends dance, burlesque, theater, and song, transporting audiences into a cabaret world beneath the surface of the city.

The production invites audiences to step into an intimate, site-specific environment that moves through time and space, examining themes of resilience, art, and human connection. Designed as a fully immersive experience, the show places audiences inside a stylized setting inspired by Rococo art, Victorian interiors, 1970s discotheques, and fairy-tale imagery. The exact entrance location is revealed only to ticket holders.

Each performance includes a limited number of tickets, with admission including refreshments. The engagement marks the final opportunity to experience GL’AMOUR in its current form.

TICKETS AND VENUE

Performances will take place at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, located within the Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing, 2nd Floor. The event is restricted to audiences 21 and over.

ABOUT THE LOVE SHOW NYC

The Love Show NYC is a theatrical dance company known for blending multiple dance styles with comedy, drama, and immersive storytelling. The company has created five original full-length productions, toured internationally, and held multiple residencies with ChaShaMa. Its work has been presented at museums, theaters, and performance spaces across New York City and internationally, and has been featured by major publications and cultural institutions.