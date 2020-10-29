Smriti Keshari's Four-Year Film Project Debuts At BAM on Halloween

DIS | INTEGRATION: Headlines are Frontlines is a visceral film experience that leads viewers through daily chronological The New York Times headlines about Donald Trump. Marking the end of an exhaustive four-year-long pursuit totaling more than 1,460 headlines, artist Smriti Keshari (the bomb on Netflix) combed through stories every day and selected one headline for each of his presidency--transforming singular headlines from isolated events into one of greater magnitude.

A striking, timely work leading up to the election, DIS | INTEGRATION exposes the symbiotic relationship between the media and Donald Trump's presidency, and conveys the tense, mesmerizing, powerful, and increasingly addictive nature of news. The work was created by Keshari in collaboration with music producer Marius de Vries (La La Land) and features an original score by Matthew Herbert, based on a one-minute performance of The Star-Spangled Banner, stretched and distorted over the length of the film.

With the onset of Covid-19, Keshari reinvented the film by adapting what she created for theaters and stages on election night, to an outdoor public installation. DIS | INTEGRATION appears on the screen adjacent to the BAM sign on the corner of Flatbush and Lafayette Avenues, and will also appear on the screen outside of the BAM Strong on Fulton Street. Herbert's original score can be accessed via BAM.org or a QR code posted at both locations.

Visit bam.org for more information.

