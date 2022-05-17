RED HOOK FEST to Begin in Two Weeks

After more than two years of alternative programming, Red Hook Fest will return to the waterfront and welcome thousands of attendees to enjoy resources, activities, and dazzling performances for free. Featuring Martha Redbone, The Illustrious Blacks, Bombazo Dance Co., Batalá New York, MNFST Worldwide, and Emcee Jive Poetic in addition to talented pre-professional youth groups, the Red Hook Fest mainstage celebration is a uniquely powerful- and necessary- cultural event.

The opening ceremony will begin at 5 pm EDT on Friday, June 3rd at P.S. 15 with DJ-curated music, a neighborhood dance party, free community barbecue, and family-friendly activities. Festivities will continue at 2 pm EDT on Saturday, June 4th with the mainstage event, featuring our stunning lineup of dance companies and bands in addition to FREE harborside kayaking, face painting, and other activities and resources courtesy of our community resource fair.

For nearly 30 years, Red Hook's largest annual cultural event has brought neighbors, professional artists, youth performers, and community organizations together as co-creators in a much-beloved summer tradition. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the festival went entirely virtual. In 2021, Hook Arts Media produced a smaller scale festival and encouraged reduced turnout in addition to virtual VOD (view on demand) festival participation. This year, Hook Arts Media is thrilled to celebrate the 29th Annual Red Hook Fest with a return to the waterfront!

Opening Ceremony, Friday, June 3rd

5 pm EDT | Patrick F. Daly School (P.S. 15) | 71 Sullivan St. Red Hook, Brooklyn

Mainstage Event, Saturday, June 4th

2 pm EDT | Valentino Park & Pier | Coffey & Ferris Streets, Red Hook, Brooklyn

