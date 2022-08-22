Puppetworks to Present the Classic Tale of HANSEL & GRETEL At Park Slope Theatre
Puppetworks' production is accompanied by the Folk Songs from Humperdinck's famous Children's opera.
Puppetworks has announced the Fall presentation in its Park Slope Theatre: a Marionette adaptation of "Hansel & Gretel," based on the story published in 1853 by The Brothers Grimm.
Adapted into a gentler version by Puppetworks' Artistic Director, Nicolas Coppola, "Hansel & Gretel" tells the story of two beloved children lost in the wood after a bird eats their breadcrumb trail, and their encounter with Rosina Sweet-tooth, a silly witch who wants to turn them into Gingerbread.
Puppetworks' production is accompanied by the Folk Songs from Humperdinck's famous Children's opera.
"Hansel & Gretel," recommended for ages 3 and up, will perform on:
Saturdays and Sundays, August 27 through November 13, 2022
ALSO: Italian Heritage Day, October 10 and Veteran's Day, November 11
at 12:30 & 2:30 P.M.
Puppetworks - Park Slope
338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)
Brooklyn, New York
Admission: Children $10.00; Adults $11.00
for Reservations (suggested):
(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org