Puppetworks to Present the Classic Tale of HANSEL & GRETEL At Park Slope Theatre

Puppetworks' production is accompanied by the Folk Songs from Humperdinck's famous Children's opera.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Puppetworks has announced the Fall presentation in its Park Slope Theatre: a Marionette adaptation of "Hansel & Gretel," based on the story published in 1853 by The Brothers Grimm.

Adapted into a gentler version by Puppetworks' Artistic Director, Nicolas Coppola, "Hansel & Gretel" tells the story of two beloved children lost in the wood after a bird eats their breadcrumb trail, and their encounter with Rosina Sweet-tooth, a silly witch who wants to turn them into Gingerbread.

"Hansel & Gretel," recommended for ages 3 and up, will perform on:

Saturdays and Sundays, August 27 through November 13, 2022
ALSO: Italian Heritage Day, October 10 and Veteran's Day, November 11
at 12:30 & 2:30 P.M.

Puppetworks - Park Slope
338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)
Brooklyn, New York
Admission: Children $10.00; Adults $11.00

for Reservations (suggested):
(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org


