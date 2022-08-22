Puppetworks to Present the Classic Tale of HANSEL & GRETEL At Park Slope Theatre

Puppetworks has announced the Fall presentation in its Park Slope Theatre: a Marionette adaptation of "Hansel & Gretel," based on the story published in 1853 by The Brothers Grimm.



Adapted into a gentler version by Puppetworks' Artistic Director, Nicolas Coppola, "Hansel & Gretel" tells the story of two beloved children lost in the wood after a bird eats their breadcrumb trail, and their encounter with Rosina Sweet-tooth, a silly witch who wants to turn them into Gingerbread.

Puppetworks' production is accompanied by the Folk Songs from Humperdinck's famous Children's opera.



"Hansel & Gretel," recommended for ages 3 and up, will perform on:



Saturdays and Sundays, August 27 through November 13, 2022

ALSO: Italian Heritage Day, October 10 and Veteran's Day, November 11

at 12:30 & 2:30 P.M.



Puppetworks - Park Slope

338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)

Brooklyn, New York

Admission: Children $10.00; Adults $11.00



for Reservations (suggested):

(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org