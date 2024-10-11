POE'S CHILDREN Announced At The Days Of The Dead Festival At FRIGID New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Permafrost Theatre Collective is set return to the New York stage with their own innovative brand of exploratory devised theater.

Introducing Poe's Children, a new theatrical experience that explodes the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe out into a multidisciplinary wake. Building on past successes, such as their internationally acclaimed adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Are You Alice: A New Wonderland Tale, Permafrost Theatre Collective continues its tradition of groundbreaking, cathartic theater with this new production, set to debut at FRIGID New York's "Days of the Dead" Festival.

Poe's Children presents a bold and imaginative take on Edgar Allan Poe's work. The performance begins with the funeral of Poe, where five imaginary children (in reality Poe died childless) gather to mourn and reflect on their father's layered legacy. This intimate exploration uses Poe's poems as a catalyst for examining each child's personal journey and their complex relationships with one another and their father. By blending sound, movement, and narrative, the production offers a fresh perspective on Poe's melancholic and surprisingly kaleidoscopic being.

Developed in collaboration with The Tank, Poe's Children transforms Poe's poetry into a multidisciplinary cavalcade of wonder and darkness. Highlights include a melancholic guitar ballad based on “Annabel Lee,” and a soundscaped babelogue interpreting “A Dream Within a Dream” through the lens of Poe's struggles with alcoholism. Each successive poem reveals another facet of Poe's brilliance and demons. After a successful development phase, the show is now ready for its inaugural performance.

In the past, Permafrost Theatre Collective's work has been called “an entrancing theatrical collage,” by singer, author and activist Amanda Palmer and received plaudits from The New York Times, Broadway World, OnStage, and more. Their productions and readings have been seen across the world, both online, and at venues such as the The Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Poe's Children will be showing October 22, 23, and 27 at 7pm at Under St. Marks Theatre.

Ticketing Information:

Price - $20-25

Link - https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1005/

Live streaming options are available.

Discounts and comps available by request.

