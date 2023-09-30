PEARL IS: POSSESSED LIVE! Debuts on Halloween at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

The play will be performed on October 31st at 7PM.
POPULAR
Pearl is: Possessed LIVE! is a new immersive solo play premiering at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on October 31st at 7PM. Written and directed by Pearl Emerson, Possessed LIVE! is an hour-long clownish celebration of Halloween that includes everything from séance to possession to mysterious black goo.
Pearl doesn't believe in ghosts. Or they didn't-until two days ago, when ghosts started banging on their walls and moving furniture. Pearl sees this as an opportunity to put on the show of a lifetime: a live possession on the spookiest of days: HALLOWEEN. What could go wrong? Join Pearl as they lift the veil between worlds, learning unexpected truths about life, death, and what the hell is going on-with plenty of laughs along the way.
Tickets are $15, available for presale and at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.
Videos
|Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
|Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
|The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
|The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Circles I: Clara, Robert, and Johannes
First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn (10/06-10/06)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You