PEARL IS: POSSESSED LIVE! Debuts on Halloween at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Pearl is: Possessed LIVE! is a new immersive solo play premiering at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on October 31st at 7PM. Written and directed by Pearl Emerson, Possessed LIVE! is an hour-long clownish celebration of Halloween that includes everything from séance to possession to mysterious black goo.

Pearl doesn't believe in ghosts. Or they didn't-until two days ago, when ghosts started banging on their walls and moving furniture. Pearl sees this as an opportunity to put on the show of a lifetime: a live possession on the spookiest of days: HALLOWEEN. What could go wrong? Join Pearl as they lift the veil between worlds, learning unexpected truths about life, death, and what the hell is going on-with plenty of laughs along the way.

Tickets are $15, available for presale and at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.