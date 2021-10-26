Museum of Future Experiences Presents UNDERWORLD RADIO, VOL. 1

Museum of Future Experiences announces a new show, Underworld Radio, Vol 1, now playing through November 7th at MoFE's Williamsburg theater at 148 Grand St. in Brooklyn, NY.

Known for their combination of immersive, ambisonic sound and VR, MoFE launches their first ever audio-only show. Why no visuals? As they say, the most frightening monsters are the ones that exist in our minds.

Underworld Radio is a 60-minute, high-tech 3D audio show experienced in near complete darkness. The show sonically transports audiences to Eden, Florida, to hear first hand the

chilling tales that haunt this cursed town. Gators. Murder. Alien Invasions. Underworld Radio uses the magic of ambisonic sound design to create hyper-realistic environments that will electrify your imagination and immerse you in a world of horror.

Tickets available for purchase now at https://mofe.co/.