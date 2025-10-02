Mark Morris Dance Center Hosts Community Day Novemebr

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, November 9, the Mark Morris Dance Center opens its doors for Community Day, a day of free classes that celebrate dance, music, and community in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., participants of all ages, abilities and experience levels are invited to step into the studios, explore a range of classes, and end the day together with a joyful intergenerational dance party.

The day features a wide variety of 45-minute classes for everyone — from ballet, hip-hop, and Broadway jazz to West African, Afro-Caribbean, Samba/Afro-Brazilian, restorative movement, and group singing. In addition, students of all ages will have the chance to learn excerpts from Mark Morris' repertory taught by members of the Mark Morris Dance Group. Integrated and seated options will be available throughout the day, ensuring the event is welcoming and accessible to all.

“Community Day is all about coming together, sharing joy, and celebrating the energy that makes the Mark Morris Dance Center such a vibrant place,” says Bianca Golden, Director of Education. “It's a moment to connect, move, and be in community with one another.”

“Whether you're stepping into a dance class for the first time, rediscovering your love of live music, or spending the afternoon with your family, this day is about creating joy and connection through the arts”, adds Elise Gaugert, Dance Center Director.

Located at 3 Lafayette Avenue, the Mark Morris Dance Center is a cornerstone of Brooklyn's cultural life. It is home to the internationally renowned Mark Morris Dance Group and serves as a vibrant hub for community classes and artist support. Each week, more than 6,000 people pass through its doors to take part in 160 classes, most with live musical accompaniment. The offerings span early childhood through pre-professional levels and include recreational adult classes, adaptive and sensory-friendly programs, and classes for people with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers. The building also houses a Wellness Center, where Pilates and GYROTONIC instructors, bodyworkers, and licensed physical therapists provide services that support health and well-being for the wider community. Hundreds of dance artists also use the Dance Center as their rehearsal home.

This event is FREE and RSVP is required at https://give.markmorrisdancegroup.org/event/mark-morris-dance-center-community-day/e726832