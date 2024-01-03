Maggie Crane Explores Sibling Dynamics and Disability in SIDE BY SIDE at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

After its critically acclaimed, sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Side by Side returns home to Brooklyn!

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 1 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
THE EXTRAORDINARIES Announces Second Edition In Brooklyn Photo 2 THE EXTRAORDINARIES Announces Second Edition In Brooklyn
NYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of Whimsy Photo 3 NYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of Whimsy
ZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17th Photo 4 ZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17th

Maggie Crane Explores Sibling Dynamics and Disability in SIDE BY SIDE at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Maggie Crane Explores Sibling Dynamics and Disability in SIDE BY SIDE at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

BROOKLYN COMEDY COLLECTIVE, presents Maggie Crane in Side by Side on January 18th at 8:30pm. After its critically acclaimed, sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Side by Side returns home to Brooklyn!

Can you ever be as cool as your older brother? Not when he has a purple sparkly wheelchair and everyone's attention. Set during the early 2000s in the crunchy-granola-meets-redneck-woods of Western Massachusetts, Maggie Crane's darkly funny solo show is an autobiographical account of growing up amidst disability, death, and Dunkin Donuts. To ground the show in preteen angst and vulnerability, Maggie foregrounds her love of emo music and her lifelong obsession with Panic! at the Disco. Side by Side is part solo show, part stand-up special about comedian Maggie's relationship with her older brother Aiden. Aiden was blind, in a wheelchair, and developmentally disabled, but this never stopped the wild jealousy, sibling rivalry, and unique bond between the two siblings.

Directed by Annalisa Plumb.

Maggie Crane in Side By Side plays Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Avenue) on January 18th at 8:30pm. Tickets are $15. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

Maggie Crane is a double Aquarius, a lapsed Catholic, a 34 DD, an organ donor, a bitchloversinnersaint and unfortunately, a Brooklyn based stand up comedian. After moving from the middle of nowhere Massachusetts to a scary windowless basement, she decided to become a comedian and stay in scary basements forever. Maggie regularly features at Clubs, Cabarets, and various dive bars all over New York City. In 2017 and 2018 she featured at High Mud Comedy Festival In North Adams MA and in 2019 she toured all over the U.S with Dan LaMorte on the Infect Me Once tour. She hosts various shows around New York (Soup of the Day, Sacred Heart Middle and High School Talent Show) and borrows her mom's Subaru to do stand-up around the country. Maggie is also a writer (who isn't!) who's plays have been featured at Dixon Place and The Brick Theatre. Maggie is very funny and very beautiful (also writing this right now!) - but more importantly, punctual and terrified of conflict so book her on your weird ass shows!




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
The Exponential Festival to Present Cristina Pitters IXCHEL (WE ARE STILL HERE, REMEMBER T Photo
The Exponential Festival to Present Cristina Pitter's IXCHEL (WE ARE STILL HERE, REMEMBER THIS MEDICINE)

Cristina Pitter with The Exponential Festival and JACK present ixchel (we are still here, remember this medicine).

2
JACK Launches 2024 Season With Cristina Pitter Installation & Ceremony As Part Of The Photo
JACK Launches 2024 Season With Cristina Pitter Installation & Ceremony As Part Of The Exponential Festival

JACK launches 2024 season with Cristina Pitter installation & ceremony as part of the Exponential Festival. Performances January 10th - 13th.

3
ZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17th Photo
ZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17th

Zoomers, the hit new play by Matthew Gasda, resumes performances on January 17th following its sold out run this fall. Zoomers subtly probes the moral and emotional nuances of Gen Z in their most offline moments. 

4
NYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of Whimsy Photo
NYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of Whimsy

Join Matthew Silver and Theophobia for a whimsical night of music, art, and immersive entertainment inspired by Oz. Experience captivating performances and genre-defying soundscapes at TV Eye on January 3rd.

More Hot Stories For You

JACK Launches 2024 Season With Cristina Pitter Installation & Ceremony As Part Of The Exponential FestivalJACK Launches 2024 Season With Cristina Pitter Installation & Ceremony As Part Of The Exponential Festival
ZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17thZOOMERS Resumes Performances in Brooklyn January 17th
NYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of WhimsyNYC Performance Artist Matthew Silver To Take The Stage In An Oz Inspired Night Of Whimsy
THE EXTRAORDINARIES Announces Second Edition In BrooklynTHE EXTRAORDINARIES Announces Second Edition In Brooklyn

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You