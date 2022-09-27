MHG Celebrates The Hispanic Diaspora At October's Rendition Of The Food Lover's Festival

MHG's treasured Thursday night festival, Uptown Night Market, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on October 13th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. under the historic Arches of Harlem. Join us as we fiesta into the night, praising the Hispanic diaspora as well as the melting pot of cuisines, artisans, jewelers, designers, and more in attendance from cultures spanning the globe. The location is 12th Avenue & 133rd Street, two whole blocks packed with 65+ vendors for the patrons to enjoy.

The Hispanic forward event will feature plenty of delectable booths to try out. For example, La Braza, an authentic Ecuadorian vendor, will be grilling savory chicken & beef skewers and roasted corn elote. Perros Locos Gourmet Sausages originally hails from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on the beautiful Pacific coast. Now they are based in New York City, sizzling the most flavorful brat hybrids, combining tasty ingredients from different cultures and regions. And Chava's Empanadas cooks up heavenly Colombian delicacies made to your order, even with vegan and gluten-free options. Alaso fan favorites such Tacos El Guero, Black Rican Vegan, Mister Bocadillos, Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita, Island Love, 2 Belize Girls

The event will also have room for other cuisines like HangryDog, Twisted Potato, Fried Lasagna Mama, Memphis Seoul, Bel-Fries, Treat Yourself Jerk, Sassy's Fishcakes,Downeast Lobstah, , C Bao Asian Buns, MozzArepas, Yakitori Tatsu, Menya Jiro, , The Bronx Burger Co., Creole Soul, Chop Chop Tea, Blake n Kylee's Creole Kitchen, Passion Fusion BK, Azara Kitchen, Brooklyn Suya, Kasa Services, Honey Baked Ham, Blaz-inn, Makina Cafe, On Fire Barbecue, Arnie & Ebony Catering, Lichitas, Jugo Juices, Anda Boba Tea, and Lovers Rock Sea Moss.

If you're looking for a sweet treat to close (or start) out the night, we have plenty of options for all your taste buds. Try out Booze Scoops, De L'or Cakery, Sam's Fried Ice Cream, Cupcake Me!, Cuzin's Duzin, Culiraw, #DeepFriedWatermelon, Chocolicious NYC, Solo Scoop Creamery, The Waffle Chic, Diego's Sweet Treats, Chictreatz, Spoonable Spirits, and Bibi Bakery NYC.

The vendor lineup will be accopnained by Uptown Night Market's small business merchants. Find brands with quality collections like Crystal + Irie, Be The People, Ariance Jewelry, Knot Just Hair, Pop Pins NYC, black N ugly, Bartheory Bath & Spa, Lotus In Violet, Chachi Beauty, Sabrina's Henna, YVEE Art Jewels, Harlem Hoopz, Chalam's Essentials, and PopOrigins.

On top of all these vendors, the event will have a full Hispanic lineup to celebrate the beloved community, DJ Innato, Afrodominicano, and DJ Cosi all performing throughout the night to get the hips shaking after your meal. Join your fellow Uptowners and New Yorkers as thousands from far and wide have already RSVP'd for this capstone event for Hispanic Heritage Month.



To learn more, visit Uptown Night Market.