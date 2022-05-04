Kings Theatre Announces May Lineup

Kings Theatre present a variety of shows this May in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include the popular Kings Theatre Historic Tours, Bunbury, Tori Amos, Interpol with TYCHO and special guest Matthew Dear and 5ive Mics & Friends: Birthday Celebration Concert. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at https://www.kingstheatre.com/tickets/buy-tickets/.

The month will kick off this Friday, May 6 at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) Bunbury - El Ultimo Tour, which will mark his final run of live performances. On May 11th and 12th, at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) Tori Amos will bring her Ocean To Ocean tour to the theatre. Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and achieving nine top 10 US Albums, she has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced ground-breaking videos throughout her career. Interpol plays two back to back hometown shows on May 14th and 15th at 7:30PM (doors at 6PM) with TYCHO and special guest Matthew Dear.

Closing out the month on May 16th will be 5ive Mics & Friends: Birthday Celebration Concert. Hosted by DC Young Fly with performances by Jim Jones, Fat Joe, Nems, Math Hoffa, Juelz Santana, Waka Flocka Flame & more. The show kicks off at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) Kings Theatre is continuing to offer a behind the scenes look at the theatre with the Kings Theatre Historic Tours on May 7th & May 28th at 1PM, a 75-minute tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides. -- By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, Kings Theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

Per current government guidelines for attending indoor events effective March 7, 2022, guests are no longer required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events at Kings Theatre. Face masks are recommended for all attendees, except while eating and drinking.

Certain events may require additional safety protocols including proof of COVID-19 vaccination or mandatory mask requirements. Visit the specific event on our calendar for information. Ticket holders should also refer to the protocols set forth in pre-show email communications from Kings Theatre. Direct any questions to kingsinfo@theambassadors.com.