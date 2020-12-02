Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham to Host Conversation on Modern Black Identity

Curator and writer Kimberly Drew and Still Processing podcast co-host Jenna Wortham ask "What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?" as they discuss their new book collaboration Black Futures. Presented by Brooklyn Academy of Music and Greenlight Bookstore.

They will be joined in conversation by Brooklyn artist Naima Green, and writer and activist Raquel Willis.

Black Futures is a visual anthology of Black creativity, identity, and culture. The collection of work-featuring images, photos, essays, memes, dialogues, recipes, tweets, poetry, and more-tells the story of the radical, imaginative, provocative, and gorgeous world that Black creators are bringing forth today.

The evening will also include a showcase of Naima Green's visual work in addition to the discussion about the new archive of collective memory and exuberant testimony, a luminous map to navigate an opaque and disorienting present, and an infinite geography of possible futures.

Presented as part of BAM and Greenlight's Unbound literary series focusing on book launches and new releases of renowned authors, artists, and public figures.

Livestream via Zoom Webinar, Monday, December 7 at 7pm

This livestream event will be ASL interpreted and include Closed Captioning. A portion of ticket revenue from this event will go to The Campaign Against Hunger. For more information visit bam.org.

