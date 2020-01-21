Jillian Walker's SKiNFoLK: An American Show Comes to the Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr partners with National Black Theatre in presenting the world premiere of SKiNFoLK: An American Show, created by playwright and performer Jillian Walker (Blue Ink at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Sarah's Salt. developed at Roundabout Theater Company and MCC Theater), recent recipient of the NEA grant and the 2020-21 Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Soho Rep. The play is directed by Mei Ann Teo (Where We Belong at Shakespeare's Globe, Dim Sum Warriors at Shanghai's Theatre Above and national China tour).

YOU. Yes, you. Whoever and however you are. You follow me through low-hanging roots and vines. Are you in ancestral woods? A juke joint? All of the above/below? YOU are in SKiNFoLK: An American Show, a wide-sweeping concert/play structured in seven movements that explores the questions and limits (?) of blackness, performance, and country in a sensuous and reflective cabaret experience. As the music sounds, you drop down into this ritual of liberation, bearing witness to the playwright-performer's identity, heritage and legacy as a black woman in this America. This play collides with blues, jazz, neo soul, pop, rock and spiritual black legacies. What will you see in the archive? Who will you meet? What is down at the root? What color is the sky again?

The cast features Tsebiyah Mishael Derry*, Lori Sinclair Minor* and Jillian Walker*

Musicians are Kasaun Henry and Bryce Collins

Music Direction/Co-composition, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Kasaun Henry, Co-composition and lyrics by Jillian Walker, Movement by nicHi douglas, Structural Dramaturgy by Mei Ann Teo and Jillian Walker, Scenic Designer: You-Shin Chen, Costume Designer/Visual Dramaturg: Irina Kruzhilina, Lighting Designer: Tuçe Yasak, Video Designer: Kameron Neal, Associate Lighting Designer: Itohan Edoloyi, Production Stage Manager: Imani Champion*, Assistant Stage Manager: Caren Celine Morris, Production Manager: Emma Johnson, Technical Director: Jay Maury, Producer: John Del Gaudio, Assistant Producer / Director: Amara Brady

*appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, approved AEA Showcase

This project received development at the Catwalk Institute, the inaugural Pittsburgh CLO's SPARK Festival, Musical Theatre Factory, Ars Nova, and Cambridge, NY's Hubbard Hall as part of a new partnership with The Bushwick Starr.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You