Inkblot Theater Co. Presents Their Inaugural Live Production Of MACBETH, An Immersive Ghost Story In Prospect Park's Vale Of Cashmere

After the success of their radio adaptation of Anne of Green Gables, released on streaming platforms last April, Inkblot Theater Co., a new Brooklyn-based theater company committed to interrogating classic plays and literature and placing them in a contemporary landscape, will be making its debut in live theater with their production of Macbeth, set in Prospect Park's Vale of Cashmere.

Directed by Elizabeth Robbins, the production reimagines Shakespeare's classic tale of terror as an immersive ghost story. On a group camping trip, lit with flashlights and shrouded in shadows, six friends will explore how stories, hundreds of years old and now, ask the same question: what are you willing to do in the dark?

Macbeth opens on Thursday, November 11th, and runs through Wednesday, November 17th with 7pm performances every night. Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 is required to attend, and hot chocolate and hand warmers will be provided to all audience members. Tickets are suggested donation, and can be reserved via Eventbrite. Due to the nature of the show, seating is extremely limited.

The team of Macbeth includes co-founders Emily Jackoway (Producer) and Elizabeth Robbins (Director), as well as Jorden Charley-Whatley (Stage Manager, Props/Practical Effects Designer), Elijah Moran (Fight Choreographer). The cast features Mark Ashin as Macduff/Second Witch/Ensemble, Ethan Graham-Horowitz as Macbeth, Emily Jackoway as Lady Macbeth, Conrad Rippy as Malcolm/Third Witch/Ensemble, Patricia Roques as Ross/First Witch/Ensemble, and Juliet Wolfe as Banquo/Ensemble.