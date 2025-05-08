IN ABSENTIA to Have World Premiere at St. Lydia's in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Absentia, a new play by Naomi Goodheart will have its world premiere production, directed by Sarah Shapiro and produced by Viraj Shriwardhankar at St. Lydia's in June.

Would you believe me if I told you when people die, they all become Amelia Earhart? Cora and David have a problem: Their sister, Katie, is dead. Also, her apartment is a mess. Cora wants to keep everything. David wants to throw it all out. Amelia Earhart wants to sing Madonna, talk marine biology, and get in everybody's business.

Tender and absurd, In Absentia dives into how grief brings out our worst and best selves, why death necessitates mythology, and what on earth to do with that hideous lamp.

The cast will feature Rebecca Salzhauer as Cora, Viraj Shriwardhankar as David, and Alix Livermore as Amelia Earhart. The production will be stage managed by Janani Sreenivasan and feature set design by Claire Kramer.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, June 13th at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 14th at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. St. Lydia's is located at 304 Bond St, Brooklyn, NY.

Comments