Gina Duncan To Step Down As BAM President Later This Year

Gina Duncan will step down as president of The Brooklyn Academy of Music when her term ends in June. BAM's Board of Directors is forming a transition committee to help identify the famed arts organization's next leader.

As president since 2022, Duncan has helped grow the institution and shepherded BAM out of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her tenure, in partnership with the Board of Trustees, Duncan completed a strategic plan that charts a course to financial stability and broadens BAM's reach and impact. Over the last three years, BAM has increased the number of shows by 50% since pandemic times and increased audience attendance by 41%.

“As president, Gina's efforts have enhanced BAM's promise and fortified the institution's role as a premiere home for both established and emerging artists and a place welcoming to all audiences,” said BAM Board Chair Diane L. Max. “She leaves BAM well-positioned and poised for success for years to come.”

“There is no place quite like BAM, and it's been an incredible honor to serve as president during such a pivotal moment for our industry,” said BAM President Gina Duncan.

