Galli Theater Presents ILLUSION At DSK Brooklyn

Full of entertainment and plot twists, this exhilarating show takes you on a journey you won't want to miss.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Come grab a beer and enjoy the hilarious show "Illusion" presented by Galli Theater to cool off from the hot summer! Full of entertainment and plot twists, this exhilarating show takes you on a journey you won't want to miss. Come check out the show September 29th at 7:30 pm at DSK Brooklyn (710 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217).

The outstanding actor's Barbara Remus (director of Galli Theater) and Jose Vargas (Chilean actor) will help bring you on a thrilling ride that will make you laugh out loud. The show starts with Irine Buckracket, known as "The Dragonfly", a writer who, one day, gets the idea to write herself the man of her dreams. Her plan is about to be fulfilled when a sudden surprise changes everything. A confusing game between reality and illusion is about to start.

The Galli Theater communicates important social issues through plays that explore important situations in today's society and modern adaptations of fairy tales from around the world. Galli's unique style is that all shows are very interactive and with lots of improv elements. Currently, plays are performed in English and German. This also includes a variety of adult plays that reach different topics and are full of distinct entertainment.

Johannes Galli is the founder of The Galli Group which is the worldwide umbrella of organizations that follow The Galli Method. He is an award-winning philosopher, actor, and playwright who traveled around the world incorporating his adaptations and shows.

BUY TICKETS HERE


