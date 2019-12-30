GENEROUS LAUGHS 2020: A RAICES BENEFIT SHOW Returns to Littlefield in January

Littlefield will present Generous Laughs 2020: A RAICES Benefit Show, returning Wednesday January 15th, two years after its first iteration in 2018 benefitting the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence. This year's event will benefit RAICES, an incredible non-profit defending the rights of immigrants and refugees while empowering individuals, families, and communities through advocacy, education, and legal services.



Generous Laughs 2020 features a sparkling lineup of comedians and musical performers including Jennifer Vanilla (MOMA PS1), Jes Tom (Soojung Dreams of Fiji), Sam Taggart (Comedy Central's Clusterfest), Karolena Theresa (Handmaid's Tale: the Musical), Tommy McNamara (Caroline's on Broadway), Ladies Who Ranch (Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Mamoudou N'Diaye (Comedy Central), Jay Malsky (NY Fringe Festival), Guitler Raphael (The Alley) and more! Join your hosts Marybess Pritchett and Ian Lockwood for a night of pure delight as we dive into the new year celebrating an incredible organization and the power of giving back!



Marybess Pritchett is a Brooklyn-based performer, producer and proud Hufflepuff from the land of Dairy Queens and collard greens. Her credits include: An Inconvenient Talk Show, The Fourth Annual Chanukahstravaganza: Brighter Than Ever, The Special Without Brett Davis, The Annoyance Theatre NY & the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Find her online at marybesspritchett.com and wherever coffee and fine pies are sold.



Ian Lockwood is a Brooklyn-based comedian and pop musician. He is the co-host of Hot Teens and appears on the Earwolf podcast Earwolf Presents. He is an alumnus of NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing, Second City, and The Annoyance Theatre NY. Check out ianlockwood.info please - it's a cute site!



RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, is a nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees. With more immigration lawyers than any organization in Texas, RAICES managed 37,863 cases in 2018 at no cost to their clients. Without pro-bono legal services, most RAICES clients, including children of all ages, would have to go to court alone, with zero representation. RAICES' legal services extend from low-cost residency and citizenship services to pro-bono representation for families and children in detention. At its core, RAICES envisions a society where all people have the right to migrate and human rights are guaranteed. Learn more at www.raicestexas.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Wong





