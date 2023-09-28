Finleigh Zack Dance Performs ARCHIVES FROM THE SCRAPBOOK Live At CPR

Archives From The Scrapbook is an evening of socially conscious contemporary dance to be presented on Friday, November 3rd and Saturday November 4th 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at The Center for Performance Research. Archives From The Scrapbook explores the concept of transitional moments that shape the trajectory of a story, highlighting individual growth narratives. The work aims to unlock memories, provoke self-reflection, and capture the essence of human experience through authentic expression. Each of our lives carry a unique underlying story that shapes our identity.

During the performance, both the artists and the audience will collectively engage in observation, curiosity, and personal growth, culminating in an epilogue that interweaves these narratives together. Following the piece, there will be a group discussion and talk back where the audience will get to share what they experienced and ask questions to the artists and dancers.

On the program, Finleigh Zack Dance's Another Meaningful Moment, our bodies hold emotion, but how do we release them? Another Meaningful Moment explores how the emotional wellbeing of humans react to the simplest form of movement. Dance is not only a form of entertainment but a way for people to discover feelings nonverbally. Watch as reaction, exploration, and healing all exist on the same plane together.

Finleigh Zack Dance's Prologue, aims to evoke memories and provide an opportunity for individuals in the space to explore and deepen their understanding of their personal purpose. This piece seeks to tap into the genuine expression of emotions and its capacity to encapsulate the rich tapestry of the human experience.

Tickets for Archives From The Scrapbook are available for purchase ahead of time online for $17.85. The Center for Performance Research is located at 361 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211