Exponential Festival 2022 Announced

The works will be presented this January on Exponential's YouTube channel and Twitch.

Dec. 30, 2021  
The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. The works will be presented this January on Exponential's YouTube channel and Twitch. Most will be filmed in or streamed from our participating venues including The Brick Theater, Target Margin Theater's The Doxsee and Life World.

Led by our artists, The Exponential Festival has made the necessary decision to prioritize the health and safety of all performance makers and seekers by transitioning all possible programming to digital mediums.

All 19 Exponential artists/projects were given the options to cancel, postpone, stream or film:
-11 artists will be presenting work in a digital form in January - 3 as live stream, 4 as video recorded in our participating venues (primarily by ZANNI Productions) and 4 as videos created from the beginning to be video performance.
-Of those 11, 4 will also present later in the year for in-person audiences under the umbrella of The Exponential Festival.
-8 projects chose to fully postpone and will be presented later in the year for in-person audiences under the umbrella of The Exponential Festival.
-Zero decided to cancel.

The Exponential Festival website has been updated to reflect all of these changes.

Check out the updated calendar for January below. As ever, feel free to reach out with questions, interests, and thoughts.


