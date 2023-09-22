Ethologist And Activist Dr. Jane Goodall, REASONS FOR HOPE Tour Stops In Brooklyn This Month

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Photo 1 Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October
Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM Photo 2 Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Read Photo 3 The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings
Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Photo 4 Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Historical Center's Building

Ethologist And Activist Dr. Jane Goodall, REASONS FOR HOPE Tour Stops In Brooklyn This Month

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre, speaking about her work and life and answering audience questions on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Doors Open at 2:00 p.m. 

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world.  Dr. Goodall is known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the rest of the animal kingdom. This transformative research continues today as the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Jane's work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy, including trailblazing efforts through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through JGI's Roots & Shoots program. 

Today, Jane connects with worldwide audiences in person and through  'Virtual Jane,' Including remote and live, sold-out lectures, recordings, and her podcast, the "Jane Goodall Hopecast." Jane received the Templeton Prize recently, and her latest book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times," was published. Inspired by Jane's life, in 2023, the Apple TV+ "Jane" Garcia series was launched to connect young people globally with their ability to make a difference through programs like Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots. Additionally, "Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope" IMAX film premiered in Spring 2023 in dozens of venues across North America with a  future global footprint. Jane is a worldwide icon spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share. 

Tickets to see Jane Goodall for a talk and Q&A are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. 

AGES & ADVISORIES: No children under 5 allowed.

The historic Kings Theatre is one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, the City-owned Theatre will be a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and add a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The Kings Theatre is a state-of-the-art facility with over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Dialogue with Three Chords to Present HOMESICK FOR A LAND THAT NEVER EXISTED at Industry C Photo
Dialogue with Three Chords to Present HOMESICK FOR A LAND THAT NEVER EXISTED at Industry City in Brooklyn

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience in Brooklyn! Dialogue with Three Chords presents 'Homesick for a Land that Never Existed,' the next installment in their serialized play 'A Brooklyn Arcanum' at Industry City. Don't miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the interconnected characters and themes of the serialized format. Tickets available now!

2
The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October Photo
The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October

Experience 'Mud & Blood' by Maya Sharpe at The Brick Theater on October 9, 16, and 23. Don't miss this captivating performance.

3
Kyle Mazers New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall. Photo
Kyle Mazer's New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall.

Move over Moby Dick! The next great whale coming to the stage is Gordon the Orca Rockstar, premiering in Kyle Mazer's new Orca-biographical musical coming to Red Hook, Brooklyn, this fall.

4
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKTs Fall Residency R Photo
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings

Following an inaugural in-person season at The Tank last fall, First Kiss Theatre is bringing a series of 4 new play readings to Brick Aux this October. Tickets for all shows are available now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circles I: Clara, Robert, and Johannes
First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn (10/06-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You