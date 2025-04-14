DELIVERY BOY By Jaden Alvaro Gines Now Available For Purchase Through 1319 Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DELIVERY BOY written by Jaden Alvaro Gines, is now available for purchase and licensing through 1319 Press (Sarah Groustra, Editor-in-Chief) out of Brooklyn, New York. Following a successful New York premiere with Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in Crown Heights, Brooklyn (Katie Royse Ginther, Artistic Director) and a successful run in this past year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival (Cannonball, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre) DELIVERY BOY can now be purchased and read in print through 1319 Press' partnership with Kitchen Sink Theatre Company, being set to publish all fully realized plays that Kitchen Sink produces in 2025.

Jaden Alvaro Gines's DELIVERY BOY is a unique seriocomedy that focuses heavily on the lower middle class of America, giving perspective on the families who are stuck in a never ending struggle of spending every last bit of money to stay exactly where they are. The play deals with the slow, clawing nature of depression, mental illness, and generational trauma, with a heavy emphasis on the hefty burden of the college admissions economics- all seen through the eyes of a teenager on the cusp of securing a college experience with the help of his psychology teacher. With two hours to midnight on New Year's Eve, Delivery Boy is stuck delivering pizzas on his old, rusty bicycle in the center of working class suburbia. After years of economic strife, a raging dependency on marijuana, and physically and emotionally unavailable parents, Delivery Boy has accepted that his dreams of college have been long extinguished. But when an opportunity for a better life is presented to him by his high school psychology professor, Mrs. Gonzales, Delivery Boy must come to terms with those he's lost, who he wants to be, and what lies ahead of him in the new year, all while the clock ticks down to midnight.

The play, which was nominated for Best New Play in the 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Off Broadway Awards, originally premiered as a workshop production through the now defunct University of the Arts' Equinox New Play Festival in Philadelphia, before having its New York premier in February of 2024. Now coming to print, Delivery Boy includes an updated production history, notes from the author, and a new cover design done by Em Hausmann. Licensing inquiries are available and can be done through 1319Press.com.

You can purchase your copy at 1319Press.com or in-store at Word of Mouth Brooklyn.

About 1319 Press

Every playwright wants to see their play performed. It's the ultimate goal of this art form, what we strive for every time we pour our soul into a script. And yet, due to industry hierarchies and the difficulties of securing resources, only a fraction of the plays written by emerging artists ever get to see the light of the stage. Additionally, playscripts are often only published by major distributors after a large-scale professional production, making it even harder for playwrights new to the field to get their work seen. The goal of 1319 Press is to highlight the talent of emerging playwrights by giving them a way to share their work beyond just a PDF. By publishing their writing with us, playwrights have a way to distribute their script that also provides them with revenue to sustain their livelihoods or even help fund future productions. ​Learn more at 1319Press.com

BIOS:

JADEN ALVARO GINES they/them (Author) is a Genderqueer, Latino playwright from working class New Jersey. Their work focuses heavily on the issues plaguing middle class America, touching on topics such as economic strife, the American dream, Trans and Queer bodies, and the attempt at life as an everyday working person. They attempt to reflect the people from their communities that would otherwise be forgotten in the theater world, and produce work that has been put to the side in the craft in recent years. Most recently, their play The Z.U.M. was presented in New York through Permafrost Theatre Collective in February. Their work has been produced by the Elif Collective, Kitchen Sink Theatre Company, Theatermania.com, the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, and they have had the pleasure of collaborating with other fine artists and collectives in and around Philadelphia and New York. Honors; 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway award nominee. jadenalvarogines.org

