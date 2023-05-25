Coney Island USA& Headline Sponsor Chicken Of The Sea Present THE 41ST ANNUAL MERMAID PARADE, June 17

The Mermaid Parade is a unique and artistic celebration of ancient mythology and a honky-tonk seaside ritual that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the amusement district.

The parade features marching bands, drill teams, floats, antique cars and close to 3,000 participants dressed as mermaids, Neptunes, and sea creatures, amusement rides and so much more. A majority of the costumes are handcrafted by parade participants! It is the largest art parade in the nation and the event of the year in Coney Island.

This year, Coney Island USA welcomes Chicken of the Sea as the Mermaid Parade's Headline Sponsor. As a brand that has been around for more than 110 years, Chicken of the Sea knows a thing or two about the importance of community, traditions, and mermaids! To mark the special occasion, the brand will be debuting a new look for their iconic mermaid, Catalina, on her very own float on Surf Avenue!

“We're honored to be a part of this beloved event that brings joy to so many,” said Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing, Chicken of the Sea. “Here at Chicken of the Sea, we believe in creating happiness through community and food. That's why it's been our goal for the past century to provide delicious seafood options to fuel your healthy lifestyle, delivering an endless number of ways to make the most of the moments you have with the communities you love, including this one!”

“We are thrilled to have Chicken of the Sea as our presenting sponsor. If ever there was a brand that was the perfect fit for the Mermaid Parade, it's Chicken of the Sea,” Coney Island USA's Artistic Director, Adam Rinn emphatically states. “And we are equally as excited to be partnering with our friends and neighbors, The Coney Island Brewery as Co-Sponsor of the parade, and Co-Hosts of The Mermaid Parade Ball, the official after-party of The Mermaid Parade.”

According to tradition, King Neptune and Queen Mermaid will be wheeled through the parade in an antique wicker Boardwalk Rolling Chair that dates back to 1923.

Stay tuned for announcements on The Mermaid Parade Royalty.

Immediately after the parade, at approximately 4 p.m., Mr. Rinn will lead the Queen and King procession to the beach at 19th Street and the Boardwalk, for the official Beach Ceremony and opening of the ocean for the summer swimming season.

From 5 – 10 p.m., Coney Island USA and The Coney Island Brewery Present: The Mermaid Parade Ball (The Official After Party of The Mermaid Parade). The Ball takes place at the Coney Island Brewery at 1904 Surf Avenue. Further info and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.coneyisland.com/event/mermaidparadeball2023

Parade Registration and additional information for the Parade are available at: https://www.coneyisland.com/mermaidparade

The Mermaid Parade was founded in 1983 by Coney Island USA, the not-for-profit arts organization that also produces the Coney Island Circus Sideshow and houses The Coney Island Museum. The Mermaid Parade pays homage to Coney Island's forgotten Mardi Gras, which lasted from 1903 to 1954 and draws from a host of other sources resulting in a wonderful and wacky event that is unique to Coney Island.

The parade was founded to achieve three goals: bring mythology to life for local residents who live on streets named Mermaid and Neptune; create self-esteem in a district that is often disregarded; and let artistic New Yorkers find self- expression in public.

Previous King Neptunes and Queen Mermaids have included Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson, David Byrne, Queen Latifah, Moby, Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman, Annabella Sciorra, Judah Friedlander, Deborah Harry, Chris Stein, David Johansen, Karen Duffy, Carole Radziwill, Harvey Keitel and Daphne Keitel.

Founded in 1980, Coney Island USA is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit multi-arts center dedicated to the economic and cultural revitalization of Coney Island. Its mission is to “defend the honor of American popular culture through innovative exhibits and performances,” with signature programming including the Mermaid Parade, the world-famous Circus Sideshow, the Coney Island Film Festival, and Burlesque at the Beach. Coney Island USA also operates the Coney Island Museum, the only accredited institution uniquely dedicated to preserving and promoting Coney Island's history.

Founded in 1914, Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood's growing status as a healthy "new" protein choice in America. Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., COSI uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at third-party facilities.

With spinning thrills, games of skill, treats on the boardwalk, the Atlantic Ocean and horizon beyond, Coney Island is the end of the Earth. This is America's playground, the place where dreamers come to be a part of a community built on amusement. At Coney Island Brewery, we brew beer that embodies the spirit of our iconic neighborhood to share with our friends and neighbors, near and far. For more information, visit www.coneyislandbeer.com and @coneyislandbeer on social media. Coney Island Brewery was originally founded in 2007. Its first location – inside Coney Island USA's Freakatorium – was known at the time as the “smallest brewery in the world.” When Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, the brewery was destroyed, and a new brewery was built at 1904 Surf Avenue in 2015, just steps away from its original location.