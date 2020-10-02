Comedy Comes to Cafe Erzulie This Weekend

This week's show features: Nore Davis, Julia Shiplett, and Devon Walker.

Pull up for a night of laughs in Cafe Erzulie's luscious backyard. This week's show features: Nore Davis, Julia Shiplett, Devon Walker and your hosts Yedoye Travis, Lili Michelle and Conner McNutt.

Doors open at 7:00, comedy starts at 7:30(ish), and tables will be held until 8 pm. If you're running late or have questions about reservations, email cafe.erzulie@gmail.com.

Select your tables/seats on the venue map keeping in mind that tables can be pushed together (within Covid guidelines).



Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/good-show-comedy-tickets-122912529685.

