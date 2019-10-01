Center For Performance Research Announces 2019 Fall Movement Festival Artists

CPR - Center for Performance Research announces Felicia B Avalos, Gabriella Carmichael, Dasa Grgic, J'Sun Howard, Nicole Loeffler-Gladstone + zaybra, and Isaac Spector as the 2019 Fall Movement Festival artists. Each artist will present their work twice over three evenings, from November 7-9 at 7:30pm. Through an open call submission process, peer-artist panelists Deborah Conton, Anabella Lenzu, and Rourou Ye reviewed a large amount of applications to select only six finalists. The artists and works selected draw from a range of sources exploring the subtleties of identity, the limits of representation, and the porosity of truth.

"CPR is thrilled to bring together this talented group of choreographers for Fall Movement," says Executive Director, Charlotte Farrell. "We received a record-breaking amount of applications this year, and our extraordinary panelists worked tirelessly in their selection processes." This is the sixth year of Fall Movement at CPR, and the program continues to grow. "Fall Movement fills a critical need for emerging choreographers to share their work with the artistic community," says Farrell. "We are proud to provide this platform for dance artists."

CPR's Fall Movement provides an opportunity for emerging and established choreographers to present works at various stages of development. Once a year in the Fall, CPR presents a festival of works by local and international emerging and established choreographers in dance and performance. Fall Movement features six choreographers and includes works-in-progress, finished pieces, and premieres of creative and unique collaborations with filmmakers, musicians, and visual artists. Artists are selected through an open-application process.

All performances will take place at CPR's Brooklyn venue, located at 361 Manhattan Avenue. Tickets are $10 in advance and at the door, and $8.50 with valid IDNYC. More information is available at http://www.cprnyc.org/events/fall-movement-festival-2019/.

CPR - Center for Performance Research is dedicated to supporting the development of new works in contemporary dance and performance. Curated programs focus on rehearsal and residency support, generating time and space for research and dialogue, and providing public presentation opportunities. Over the last decade, CPR has supported more than 1700 artists in the development of dance and performance projects, while exposing local audiences to contemporary artistic process through performances and work-in-progress showings, salon style discussions, and symposia.

CPR is grateful for the support of prominent funders including Brooklyn Arts Council, Dance/NYC, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Ford Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York Community Trust, New York State Council on the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, as well as generous individual donors.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You