Buffering The Vampire Slayer Prom, Harry And The Potters And More Announced At The Bell House

AN INCONVENIENT HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2019



Tuesday · December 3, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

Ages 21+

The weather outside is truly frightful, but "Al Gore" (played by Rollie Williams) is determined to make climate activism delightful as he hosts this Night of Too Many Stars-style comedy event. Featuring "A-list celebrity appearances" (from a rising class of NYC comedy royalty), musical guests singing holiday songs, and climate scientists playing reindeer games.



All proceeds will benefit a nonprofit working to support climate activism on the community level - WEACT For Environmental Justice.

HARRY AND THE POTTERS' 10TH ANNUAL YULE BALL



Harry and the Potters, Kimya Dawson, Potter Puppet Pals, Ashley Hamel, The Dead Ringers

Saturday · December 14, 2019

Doors: 5 PM / Show: 5:30 PM

$22.00 / All Ages

A DRINKING GAME NYC PRESENTS ELF



Wednesday · December 18, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Classic movies - shaken, not stirred, and with a twist.



What's "A Drinking Game"? Well, take your favorite 80s or 90s flick, mix in a live staged reading, add a dash of your favorite beverage, and you've got one hell of a cocktail.



Talented actors perform cult classics for a live audience. One night only. A new show every month-comedies like The Princess Bride, Back to the Future, and Ghostbusters.



Each movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases-when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks! The actors are in on the fun, too. Plus, when someone says a name, the actor playing that character has to drink. So as the evening progresses, the show's bound to get a little wacky."

AVI KAPLAN

Thursday · April 2, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

$18.00 / Ages 18+

ON SALE FRIDAY · NOVEMBER 8, 2019 @ 10:00 AM EST

Avi Kaplan lives deep in the forest near the Tennessee run of the ancient Natchez Trace trail. His rural cabin is worlds away from Los Angeles, his hub for six years as he toured the world with Pentatonix. Now, surrounded by farms and forests just a stone's throw from Nashville, the kid who grew up listening to folk music among the California Sequoias is content. "I'm finally writing the music that is in my heart," Avi says. "It's actually the music I've always written. I've just never had a chance to show people."



In 2017, Avi stepped away from creating after years of rushing from stadium to stadium at a frenzied pace--an experience he calls "beautiful," but one that also left him physically and artistically depleted. Since returning to music on his own terms, the songs have poured out of him, ready for foot-stomping music halls and serious listening rooms alike. He has also liberated his vocals, once so famously known as the perfect power-bass, to reveal a nuanced voice, rich, tender and abounding. Surrounded by forest and newfound artistic clarity, the result has yielded dozens and dozens of new songs. Reveling in the simplicity, "I get on my porch with my guitar, look at my trees, and write a song," he says.



a??The songs Avi has always written and continues to write are timeless, earthy, and raw--roots music in its purest form. Avi attributes his deep connection to folk music and its authenticity to the natural environment he was surrounded by growing up. Raised just 40 minutes from Sequoia National Park, in the golden rolling hills of central California, "that music always felt right with what I was seeing," the 29-year-old says.



Avi has taken his time, and his future is wide open because of it. As he has rediscovered his own musical roots and delved deeper into the folk he's always loved--exploring a range of sounds from soul to bluegrass--he has reconnected with himself and found yet another way to connect beautifully with others. "I am so grateful I get to do this." Avi says. "I'm truly excited for the future."

THIRD ANNUAL BUFFERING THE VAMPIRE SLAYER PROM!



Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs

Fri, April 17, 2020, 8:00 PM - Sat, April 18, 2020, 11:59 PM

Doors at 7:00 PM

$25 - $125 / All Ages

It's the third annual Buffy Prom, and this time it is a two night affair!! Kristin Russo & Jenny Owen Youngs will be at The Bell House for a live taping of Buffy Season 5 Episode 15: "I Was Made to Love You" on Friday night, April 17th, followed by the most epic prom to date on Saturday, April 18th!!!



Buffering the Vampire Slayer - named one of the top podcasts of 2018 by Time, Esquire, and BBC America - is a TV recap podcast that discusses the cult TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one episode at a time and creates an original song for each and every episode. There will be special guests! There will be laughs! There will be patriarchy jingles! There will be live music! THERE WILL BE DANCING!! AWOOOOoooOOOOooooooOOoo!



More information, including run of show, door times, and how to gain access to advance ticket sales on 11/6, can be found at bufferingthevampireslayer.com/prom.





