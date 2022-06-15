Brooklyn Botanic Garden Presents A LIMINAL SOUNDBATH FOR THE BIRDS

As part of its summer celebration For the Birds, Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) will present a special outdoor musical event featuring three luminaries of contemporary music on Monday, June 20 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Botanic Garden (990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11225).

A Liminal Soundbath for the Birds will take place on the Garden's famed Cherry Esplanade, as Sigur Rós producer and artist Alex Somers, electronic musician Julianna Barwick, and harpist Mary Lattimore who contributed recordings that can be heard on the "The Birdsong Project" will create a musical landscape that encourages attendees to slow down, focus on their senses, and be present in the moment.

Inspired by birdsong, the three musicians will pull apart one another's songs, play with how they unravel, and collage them into new arrangements for this special one-off event. For the artists, soundbaths blur the line between live concert and art installation. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or towel, find a spot on the grass of Cherry Esplanade, lie back, and soak up the multisensory input.

For the Birds is a Garden-wide multidisciplinary exhibition and program series that explores the interconnections of birds and plants, and the urgent need to protect plant ecosystems. Its creative director is acclaimed film and TV music supervisor Randall Poster, who has curated a 20-album set of original recordings set for release this year titled "The Birdsong Project." Created during COVID lockdown and inspired by Poster's friend and album Executive Producer Rebecca Reagan, "The Birdsong Project" features music and poetry from 240-plus contributors, including noted music artists, actors, literary figures and visual artists. "The Birdsong Project" is being released over the course of five volumes digitally between May and September, as well as a limited edition 20-LP box set.

The soundbath compliments other bird-centric programming at the Garden, including an exhibition of 33 site-specific birdhouses created by leading artists, architects, and designers, presented by BBG and on view from June 11 to October 23.

This event is for guests 14 and over. Tickets are $40, or $35 for Garden members. Drinks will be on sale until 8:15 p.m. (credit cards only). Tickets are available here.