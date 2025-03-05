Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces The Celebration Of A New Fully Accessible Downtown Annex Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange hasÂ announced the unveiling of the BAX Annex at 80 Hanson Placeâ€”a new, fully accessible cultural hub in the heart of Brooklyn with a free Open House Celebration on Saturday, March 8th.



With this expansion, BAX now has two homes, broadening its reach, deepen its impact, and bring its vision of accessibility and artistic community to life. In 2025, they will expand subsidized rehearsal rentals, strengthen its work with Disabled artists, and launch new Practice Lab and youth programming, including gender-inclusive and teen initiatives.



The BAX Annex is now the official home of EmergeNYC, aÂ flagship program for emerging artist-activists, and the Drag Summer Arts Program, a rare and joyful space for young people exploring drag performance.



The BAX Annex houses an 865 square-foot, column-free studio with sprung floor with black marley. Additional amenities include Bluetooth speakers, free WiFi, and a welcome lounge and outdoor garden.



This expansion marks a new era for BAXâ€”one rooted in accessibility, artistic experimentation, and radical inclusion.Â

On Saturday, March 8 enjoy an afternoon of creativity, community, and celebration as they open their doors.



This exciting event follows theÂ inaugural ASSEMBLE convening on disability artistry (curated by BAX AIR Elisabeth Motley and in collaboration with Jacob's Pillow) and invites you to explore, connect, and create.Â



Stop by anytime for:



Costume & Accessories Swap â€“ Bring a costume, clothing item, or accessory to swap, donate, or contribute to BAX's collection forÂ intergenerational Drag Performance programming!



Artist Rental & Program Info â€“ Learn how artists can rent and activate the annex for creative work, performances, and more (and get a discount code!).



Sample BAX Annex Programming â€“ Get a taste of what's to come, including:

Meet the BAX Community â€“ Connect with artists, leadership & staff, and fellow creatives familiar and new!



Snacks & Refreshments provided! This event is free and open to all agesâ€”adults, children, families, and performing artists!Â



Find out more and RSVP here (appreciated but not required)!

