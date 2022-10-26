Brooklyn Academy of Music To Present An Evening With Activist Angela Y. Davis, December 2

Renowned political activist and scholar Angela Y. Davis graces the BAM stage for an intimate conversation focused on the new edition of her classic memoir, An Autobiography.

An activist at the cutting edge of the Black Liberation, feminist, queer, and prison abolitionist movements, Davis gives a powerful account of a life lived in struggle, from her childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, to one of the most significant political trials of the century: from her political activity in a New York high school to her work with the U.S. Communist Party, the Black Panther Party, and the Soledad Brothers; from the faculty of the Philosophy Department at UCLA to the FBI's list of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives; to her work for abolitionist feminism today.

Hailed as "riveting" and "as fresh and relevant today as it was almost 50 years ago" by The Guardian, Angela Davis: An Autobiography is told with warmth, brilliance, humor, and conviction with an expansive new introduction by the author.

Davis will be in conversation with award-winning scholar and public intellectual Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. An Evening with Angela Y. Davis is co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore, in association with Haymarket Books, with collaboration from The New York Review of Books.

Tickets go on sale Thu, Nov 3 at 12pm (Nov 1 at 12pm for BAM Members and Patrons) at BAM.org.