Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective Presents PEA FEST 2021

This Spring, Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective is breaking the mold of the theatre world by showcasing new work by three "pre-emerging" playwrights in their virtual Pre-Emerging Artist Festival (PEA Fest).

Audiences will see the premieres of Adolsy by Taylor Dodd Geu, Off-White or the Arab House Party Play by Alyssa Haddad and Loverspy by Anna O'Connell.

Each piece will be performed twice from April 16-18. To view the performance schedule or purchase tickets, go to www.bethtrco.org/festival.

"We're so thrilled to be producing our VIRTUAL PEA Fest! After a very trying year for the entire theater community it was such a joy to bring over 30 Pre-Emerging Artists into zoom rooms and create something completely new to all of us. Navigating the new form that is "virtual theater" is a daunting task, and one that many Pre-Emerging Artists have not taken full advantage of. At the end of the day it takes a lot of resources to create online content that we as artists can be proud of, and it requires skills that are foreign to many of us. As a producer it was thrilling to provide these artists with some of those resources. I can't speak for the rest of the team, but I am unbelievably proud of what we have created, and even more in awe of their incredible work and dedication to this project," ays Emily Bubeck: Artistic Director, Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective

Off-White: OR The Arab House Party Play

by Alyssa Haddad, streaming online April 16 & 17

Directed by Chamari White-Mink

Featuring Dea Julien, Nicole Cannon, Natalie Myrick, Keith Weiss, Gamal El-Sawah and Tiernan Mullane

A Post 9/11 Mean Girls except it's about anti-Arabism and takes place in a Limited Too fever dream

Adolsy

by Taylor Dodd Geu, streaming online April 17 & 18

Directed by Tristan J Shuler

Co-Directed by Kevin Russell Poole

Featuring Bwalya Chisanga, Tristan J Shuler, Michelle Siddiqui, Nikomeh Anderson, Michael Morris, Allegra Verlezza, Sophia Quiroga, Michael P Cyll and Carly Bayer

When a magical ritual goes wrong, a gang leader and an e-book writer must confront who they really are.

Loverspy

by Anna O'Connell, streaming online April 16 & 18

Directed by Gabriel G Torres

Featuring Gabriella Sprenkle, Anna Zabel, Ted Wold, Michael Ortiz, E.B. Hinnant and Sam Franco

Loverspy follows the patrons of an internet cafe in the early 2000s, all very different but with one thing in common: the purchase and use of an illegal spyware program offering a chance to virtually spy on anyone they choose.

