Brave New World Rep Seeks New Plays For Reading Series 2022

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre is seeking new play submissions for Brave New Works: Ditmas Park 2022 Reading Series. This season, they are especially looking to feature LGBTQIA+ stories.

The submission deadline for the Brave New Works 2022 Reading Series is August 15, 2021. Due to BNW's small staff, only the first 100 plays submitted will be guaranteed consideration and only finalists will be contacted. Finalists will be notified of their status by September 15, 2021, and final selections will be made by October 30, 2021.

Three original, full-length plays (under 120 pages) will be selected and given minimally staged readings between January 10 - March 30, 2022 (if they are unable to have in-person readings due to COVID19, readings will be done virtually). Playwrights must be local to the Tri-state area, ideally within a 90-minute commute to Brooklyn, NY as their attendance is requested. Brooklyn-based playwrights will be given first consideration. Chosen playwrights will receive a $350 stipend.

To be considered, plays must meet the following criteria:

No previously produced plays, although previous staged readings/workshops are not disqualifying factors.

The play must be completed at the time of submission - unfinished or partial drafts cannot be accepted at this time. Plays may still be in development, but they must be audience-ready at the time of submission. If the play is heavily revised AFTER being submitted, it MUST be resubmitted before the end of the submission period.

Plays must be able to be read by no more than 7 actors and someone on stage directions. If double and triple casting is possible please advise. BNW Rep is interested in plays that feature diverse casts.

They are unable to accept new musical submissions at this time, given the limited technical nature of this reading series.

To submit, please attach a 10-page script sample AND your full script to submissions@bravenewworldrep.org. The 10-page script sample can include 10 pages of consecutive or non-consecutive content from your script (please clearly label jumps if you choose to submit non-consecutive content). Both the 10-page sample and full script must be submitted in PDF format with numbered pages. In a separate document or in the body of your email please also include a short synopsis of your play, a brief bio, where you found this call for submissions, and any relevant website link(s). Submissions are limited to one play per playwright per season. Multiple play submissions by the same playwright for the same season will not be considered.

Brave New World Rep is committed to giving a platform to voices and stories from underrepresented and historically disenfranchised communities: Those that have been disproportionately affected by over-policing and police violence, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Muslim, Asian, immigrant, LGBTQIA+, differently-abled, and womxn playwrights are HIGHLY encouraged to submit and will be prioritized.

Brave New World Repertory Theatre, a Brooklyn-based company, reaches under-served audiences to promote a love of theatre, with re-imagined classics and brave new works that reflect the diverse community. BNW's free-to-low-cost programs range from intimate readings to large outdoor productions, and cast unique and historic Brooklyn venues in a leading role. They seek to tell stories that celebrate life and explore social justice; stories that make us laugh, feel deeply, and find common ground.

For more information, please visit: www.bravenewworldrep.org