Bill T. Jones to Deliver 'Message from the Library' Post-Election Address

The lecture, commissioned by Brooklyn Public Library will be Broadcast via Zoom on Sunday, November 8 at 7:00pm.

Brooklyn Public Library has commissioned the multi-talented artist, choreographer, theater director, and writer Bill T. Jones to deliver the next Message from the Library the Sunday following the U.S. Presidential election. As part of BPL's lecture series through which leading cultural figures deliver original texts exploring the most pressing artistic and social issues of our time, Jones' lecture entitled At Risk will consider the powers and limits of language, performance, and perception at a time when artists, individuals, and the nation as a whole have felt acutely 'at risk', and will be streamed for free via Zoom on Sunday, November 8 starting at 7:00pm.

MacArthur "Genius" Award recipient and two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones has choreographed more than 140 works and performed worldwide with the Bill T. Jones / Arnie Zane Company. He also serves as the Artistic Director of New York Live Arts, an organization that strives to create a robust framework in support of the nation's dance and movement-based artists through new approaches to producing, presenting, and educating.

Through the Message from the Library series, which has previously featured writers, artists, and intellectuals including David Grossman , Edwidge Danticat, William Kentridge, and Laurie Anderson , BPL continues to expand the role of the Library as a catalyst for civic discourse and as a space for the exploration and discussion of ideas.

DETAILS:

WHEN:

Sunday, November 8

7:00pm-8:30pm

WHERE:

Broadcast via Zoom. RSVP to receive a custom link.

GENERAL RSVP:

Tickets are free. To receive a Zoom link to join, RSVP at: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/message-library-bill-t-virtual-20201108

