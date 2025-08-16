BUMPO Comes To Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BUMPO, the debut play from writer-director Ben Loftus, premieres in Brooklyn this September at Brooklyn Comedy Collective September 12.

Childhood sweethearts Sam and Eileen finalize the details of their impending divorce and divide the possessions from their once-shared apartment. Forced to confront the emotional fallout, the damage they've caused each other, and their shared fear of an uncertain future apart, the pair also face an unusual complication: the custody of Bumpo, the product of a highly secretive experiment in which Eileen, a scientist, spliced her and Sam's DNA with that of a stray dog.

Over the course of one night, BUMPO blends surreal comedy with raw relationship drama, as the trio, human and otherwise, wrestle with questions of love, loyalty, and identity.

The cast features Franny Weed as Sam, Zoe Larkin as Eileen, Chris Palmieri as Bumpo, and Cameron Bradford as Davey.

Produced by Adrian Anderson.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 day of show.