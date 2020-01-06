BRIC and The Green-Wood Cemetery Announce Exhibition DEATH BECOMES HER

BRIC and The Green-Wood Cemetery have announced Death Becomes Her, a group exhibition exploring how death and the grieving process impact the living, on view in BRIC's Main Gallery (647 Fulton St, Brooklyn) from February 20-April 19, 2020. The seven featured artists include Mimi Bai, Nona Faustine, Rachel Grobstein, Gyun Hur, Heidi Lau, Catalina Ouyang, and Keisha Scarville. This exhibition is co-curated by BRIC Curator, Jenny Gerow, and Green-Wood's Director of Public Programs and Special Projects, Harry Weil, and will open with a reception on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 7-9pm.

These seven female-identifying artists examine loss as a catalyst for self-discovery, its cultural and social associations, and the politics of death and dying. They are inspired by personal traumas, ancient myths, and historic injustices. Through their use of objects and tropes commonly associated with death (such as gravestones, flowers, and shrouds), the artists also expand the visual rhetoric of how the departed are remembered.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is an unusual activation of BRIC's Main Gallery. The typically open-air gallery will be transformed into a tomb-like environment with atmospheric lighting and an intimate enclosure intended to facilitate a deeper engagement with the audience. The works on view are introspective and deeply personal, drawing our attention to the universally inevitable concept of death.

Death Becomes Her will be accompanied by a series of public programs that, like the exhibition, encourage unconventional conversation and personal inquiry around death. Among them is 5 x 10 @ The Catacombs, a program founded by artist Mckendree Key and hosted by different artists focusing on various topics. This special edition of 5 x 10 will present three intimate gatherings in the Catacombs of Green-Wood, bringing strangers together in an artist-led discussion about death, dying, and the hereafter. Additional programming will be announced at a later date.



Founded in 1838 and now a National Historic Landmark, Green-Wood was one of the first rural cemeteries in America. Spread across 478 spectacular acres of hills, valleys, glacial ponds, and paths, the Cemetery boasts one of the largest outdoor collections of nineteenth-and twentieth-century statuary and mausoleums. Throughout the year, visitors are welcomed to explore Green-Wood through art installations, concerts, outdoor film screenings, death education programs, and tours.