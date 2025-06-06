BRIC Unveils 2025 Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BRIC has announced the 2025 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! festival lineup, celebrating Brooklyn's status as a global music crossroads with programming that spans continents, generations, and artistic disciplines.

A renowned discovery platform that brings together emerging global artists and established talent, the festival embodies this year's theme, "Where Brooklyn Meets... The World," exploring the rich tapestry of global sounds and stories that define the borough's cultural landscape. It especially highlights the festival’s reach across Latin America and the Latinx community.

With an ode to the Afro-Caribbean and Latinx diaspora, the season kicks off with BAYO in Brooklyn at BRIC House: A Conversation with Haitian DJ and global producer Michaël Brun whose music transcends genres, exploring Afrobeats, R&B, and pop over traditional Konpa sounds. The conversation will explore the importance of Haitian and Caribbean music to diasporic communities in New York. Overall, the festival's programming from Haitian folk traditions to Puerto Rican electronic music collectively illustrates how Brooklyn continues to be a place where global cultures converge, converse, and create: Where Brooklyn Meets…The World.”

The Latin-inspired sounds will continue on June 26 with a headlining show from Puerto Rican electronic pop duo Buscabulla. They are sure to bring their textured vocals, minimalist melodies, and dreamy nods to salsa, R&B, and 90s reggaeton alongside Bad Bunny collaborator Chuwi with a seamless mix of traditional rhythms and indie energy. Afro-Puerto Rican ensemble Paso Negro will dazzle the stage with a dynamic Bomba performance blending music and dance.

On August 1, BCB! will showcase unexpected connections between seemingly disparate genres.​​​​​​ Latin Grammy-winning mariachi vocalist Mireya Ramos joins forces with country and western band The Poor Choices, revealing the surprising stylistic, cultural, and sonic connections between Mexican mariachi and American country traditions including ranchera, jarocho, bluegrass, and jazz. The show’s openers feature Memphis-based soul artist Talibah Safiya who draws on blues traditions, minimal but powerful instrumentation, and vivid lyrics to create songs that tell a deeply personal story and Morley who blends jazz, soul, and folk, grounded with messages of human rights and environmental justice.

On August 8, Oscar Nominee and Grammy-winning Latin Rock artist Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas will explore psychedelic boleros that merge vintage soul and Latin flair. Adrian's performance will include special guest vocalists iLe (Calle 13), Angelica Garcia, Mireya Ramos and more. Collaborator Trish Toledo will open with her reinvention of classic pop and soul ballads from the early 60s, delivered with timeless heart and modern edge.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and NYC Parks, includes 14 free shows and 4 benefit concerts at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park and 2 off-site events. Running from June 7 through August 16, the season showcases the festival's ongoing commitment to musical discovery and cultural exchange. It highlights a broad range of musical genres, bringing together artists from across cultures and musical traditions and celebrates the vibrant global community in the heart of Brooklyn. See the full line up below.

2025 BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! SEASON AT-A-GLANCE

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 BAYO in Brooklyn: A Conversation with Michaël Brun at BRIC House

MONDAY, JUNE 9 Opening Benefit Concert: Blue Note Jazz Festival & Live Nation Present Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe

FRIDAY, JUNE 13 Opening Free Concert: Mélissa Laveaux | Nathalie ‘TALIE’ Cerin | Riva Nyri Précil

SATURDAY, JUNE 14 Family Day: Pippi Longstocking's 80th Birthday Celebration with The Klezmatics!

THURSDAY, JUNE 19 BRIC Celebration Brooklyn’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth in the Park

FRIDAY, JUNE 20 Habibi Festival at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

THURSDAY, JUNE 26 Buscabulla | Chuwi | Paso Negro

FRIDAY, JUNE 27 A Tribute to Quincy Jones: The Greatest Night in Pop

SATURDAY, JULY 12 Benefit Concert: Still Woozy – Loveseat Tour

THURSDAY, JULY 17 Benefit Concert: Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail with special guest Easy Action

FRIDAY, JULY 18 Benefit Concert: Men I Trust | strongboi

SATURDAY, JULY 19 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Brower Park

SATURDAY, JULY 26 A Tribute to Quincy Jones: The Wiz

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices | Talibah Safiya | Morley

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 Gogol Bordello | Puzzled Panther | Pons

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7 Emily Johnson / Catalyst

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 Adrian Quesada | Trish Toledo

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9 LYRICIST LOUNGE Anniversary Show

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 William Parker | NIKARA presents Black Wall Street

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 Closing Night: Nick Hakim | Karriem Riggins (DJ set)

Photo Credit: Ellen Qbertplaya

