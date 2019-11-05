BERYWAM Will Come to Murmrr Ballroom

Beatboxing French foursome BERYWAM will perform at Brooklyn's Murmrr Ballroom on Thursday, December 5 at 8:00PM. Rythmind, Wawad, Beatness and Beasty-the four multiple-award winning beatboxers comprising BERYWAM-first wowed American audiences with an audition on "America's Got Talent." The four Frenchmen have shaped a musical identity all their own, using nothing but their mouths and their virtuosity. Their talent has been recognized internationally at the 2018 World Beatbox Championships.

Tickets are $20 and available through www.eventbrite.com. All ages welcome.



