BAMcinemaFest Panels And Screenings Announced May-June

BAM and The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) announce the full lineup of panels for the 11th annual BAMcinemaFest, which will take place on Saturday, June 15. BAM also announces all press screenings for festival coverage, Tuesday May 21 through Tuesday May 28.

In 2009, the same year as the first edition of BAMcinemaFest, partner IFP moved its offices to DUMBO, Brooklyn, where it has continued its now forty-year-long dedication to the empowerment and career sustainability of independent filmmakers based not only here in Brooklyn, but around the world. In addition to their partnership on the panels at BAMcinemaFest, Amy Dotson, IFP's former Deputy Director and Head of Programming, will be a Keynote Speaker at this year's panels.

On the first Saturday of BAMcinemaFest-June 15-BAM and IFP host a series of panels about the state of the film industry today, covering topics from the feasibility of art house programming, working in independent film, building a career in film, and more. Panelists include Closing Night film De Lo Mio's director Diana Peralta, Spotlight film South Mountain's director Hilary Brougher, Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins, BAM's Associate Vice President of Film Gina Duncan, and many more. Please see below for full panel descriptions and panelist listings, as well as the BAMcinemaFest press screening schedule.

Tickets for BAMcinemaFest go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 16 at 10am. BAM members receive early access starting Thursday, May 9 at 10am. To join become a member, please visit BAM.org/join.





