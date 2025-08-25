Amanda Treiber + Company To Present Debut Mixed-Bill At The Mark O’Donnell Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda Treiber + Company (AT + Co), the new dance collective founded by former New York Theatre Ballet principal Amanda Treiber, will make its debut with Debut, a full-length mixed-bill of Treiber’s choreography, running November 7–9, 2025 at the Mark O’Donnell Theater in downtown Brooklyn. Performances will take place Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00 p.m., with matinees at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The program features the premiere of why I can’t come to the phone…, set to music by Philip Glass performed live by New York City Ballet pianist Michael Scales, alongside a revival of MADERA (wood), originally created in 2021 in collaboration with Chilean composer and bassist Manuel Figueroa-Bolvarán.

The cast for Debut includes Victor Abreu and Harrison Coll of New York City Ballet, as well as independent artists Guilia Faria, Elijah Jones, Katie Rolph, Kristina Shaw, Ariana Tsivkin, and Mónica Lima. Stage management will be led by Angelina Pellini (New York City Ballet) with lighting design by Serena Wong (Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Caleb Teicher & Company).

Tickets are $30 and available at amandatreiber.com.

About the Works

why I can’t come to the phone… reflects Treiber’s years performing with postmodern luminary David Gordon, blending minimalist vocabulary with raw gestural movement to explore the complexities of everyday human relationships. The piece incorporates interviews and field recordings with the dancers, layered into Glass’s score in newly arranged piano versions created by Scales, including an intimate adaptation from the rarely heard music drama 1,000 Airplanes On The Roof.

MADERA (wood), developed during the Covid lockdowns, transports audiences to Chile’s Atacama Desert, drawing on improvisation and soundscapes of piano and double bass. The work traces themes of industrialization, destruction, and regeneration, evoking the abandoned saltpeter mining communities and their scarred landscapes.

About Amanda Treiber

Amanda Treiber was a principal dancer with New York Theatre Ballet, where choreographers including Pam Tanowitz, Gemma Bond, and Sir Richard Alston created roles on her. Since her choreographic debut in 2021, her works have been presented at Judson Memorial Church, Battery Dance Festival, WestFest Dance Festival, CounterPointe Festival, and with the Little Orchestra Society. She is a founding member of the International Collective and a frequent collaborator across disciplines.