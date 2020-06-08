All Out Arts Presents Annual Developmental Reading Series of LGBTQ Works

All Out Arts is presenting the annual Developmental Reading Series of LGBTQ works in progress - OUTwrite - as part of the 2020 Fresh Fruit Festival on the first three Sundays in June, free to the public, and with a Question & Answer period immediately following each performance. Due to the current health crisis this series will be presented in a Virtual Town Hall format, in conjunction with the Stonewall Community Development Corporation (Scdc).

Detailed information on the series, reservations, and a printable full program book, are available online at freshfruitfestival.com. Reservations are free, but required for security. Sunday June 14th, 2 pm "PartiTime" - written & directed by Gregory Marlow

"NYC. Today. Construction everywhere. The hippest party for Gay Men Of Color is shutting it's doors for good. Men weave through connections and misconnections, in a maze of haze, whilst thumping beats pound out a final goodbye. How could something this good be so wrong?"

Sunday, June 21st, 2 pm "The Porno Basement" - by Monte D. Montealeagre; directed by Dennis Corsi

"Max, who was in the right place his whole life, gets stuck in the wrong place at the wrong time when he's dragged to the Porno Basement by a dynamic duo of freelance torturers. They're not alone down there; this place is occupied by the Guardians, a collective of seven queer pornstars that want to guide Max through his untimely end. All plans are put on hold when the cops get involved and decide to have a little fun of their own."

